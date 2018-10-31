Pocahontas FBLA attend Fall Conference

On Thursday, October 11, 2018, the Pocahontas FBLA Chapter attended the Fall Leadership Conference. The conference was held at the First National Bank Arena on the ASU Campus in Jonesboro. Those in attendance at the conference listened to two different speakers with very important messages. Dr. Shane Hunt and Miss Arkansas, Claudia Raffo, both spoke at the event. The speakers stressed how important self-motivation was for a successful lifestyle and career. In addition to the speakers, all attendees were installed into their chapters. The new FBLA officers were also sworn in. They are President: Gage Guthrie, Vice President: Faith Banks, Secretary: Colin Marlin, Treasurer: Jared Erwin, Reporter/Historian: Madigan Chester, and Parliamentarian: Gracie Fears.

