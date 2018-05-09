PJHS Students Participate in Project Fair at NEAEC

Wed, 05/09/2018 - 2:03pm News Staff

Seventh grade Gifted and Talented students from Pocahontas Junior High School participated in the annual Project Fair at the Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative in Walnut Ridge on Wednesday, May 2. They competed against other northeast Arkansas schools with projects based on their own interests.

 

