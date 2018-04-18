PJHS Ninth Grade Gifted and Talented attend DNA Day at Arkansas State University

On Friday, April 6, the ninth grade Gifted and Talented students from Pocahontas Junior High School attended the DNA Day event at Arkansas State University. Students rotated through many stations in which they learned about current genomic research and how it is currently being used in a wide variety of scientific applications.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/