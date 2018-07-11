National FFA scholarship awarded to local student

POCAHONTAS – The National FFA Organization awarded a $1,500 America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Scholarship to Blaine Huddleston of Pocahontas High School. The scholarship is sponsored by America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Monsanto Fund. Huddleston plans to use the funds to pursue a degree at the University of Arkansas.

This scholarship is one of 1,829 awarded through the National FFA Organization’s scholarship program this year. Currently 114 sponsors contribute more than $2.5 million to support scholarships for students. For 34 years, scholarships have been made available through funding secured by the National FFA Foundation.

