M.D. Williams Quiz Bowl places third in Tournament

The MD Williams fifth and sixth grade Quiz Bowl team won third place on Friday, December 8, at the Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative in Walnut Ridge. Twelve teams from area schools competed in the annual tournament. Members of the team are: Wyatt Converse, Makenzie Massey, Wyatt Murray, Eli Risley, Kenan Ogden, Liv Murray, Chantry Fultz, and Aiden Camp. Quiz Bowl at Pocahontas Schools is sponsored by the Gifted and Talented program. The team was coached by Mrs. Michelle Kercheval, GT Facilitator.

