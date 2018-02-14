MD Williams Gifted and Talented Students Attend Story

The fifth grade Gifted and Talented class from M. D. Williams Intermediate School attended the annual Story Store performance on Tuesday, February 7 at the Walnut Ridge Community Center. Story Store is a collaborative effort between Ms. Melinda Williams and the theatre department of Williams Baptist College and the schools in the Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative. Stories are chosen from student submissions and portions of the selections are woven together into a dramatic presentation that is performed by the WBC theatre students.

