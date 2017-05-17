Local Teens give time and abilities despite loss

James Vail and Caira Searles were evacuated two weeks ago due to the flooding in the Robil Addition of East Pocahontas. The teens along with their grandmother are staying at the Pocahontas/Randolph County Emergency Shelter until they can find other housing. Rather than dwelling on their own loss, the two spend their evenings and weekends working at the shelter cleaning, unloading and organizing supplies, and offering a helping hand and caring smile to all in need. James and Caira are students at Imboden.

