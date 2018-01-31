Gifted and Talented class of Pocahontas Jr. High presents Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night

The eighth grade Gifted and Talented class of Pocahontas Junior High School presented Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night on Tuesday, January 23, in the gym of MD Williams Intermediate School. The MD Williams student body attended the show.

The cast was as follows: Sebastian-Hayden Mahan, Viola-Allison Brown, Orsino-Kailey Dean, Sir Toby Belch-Ethan DeYoung, Sir Andrew-Justin DeJournett, Clown-Peyton Edington, Lady Olivia-Breonna Carpenter, Malvolio/Policeman-Ashley Cusson, Antonio-Ely Baltz. The set was designed by Sophia Roberts.

