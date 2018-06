FNB representative, Kallie Davis, stands with this week’s First National Bank “Pays for A’s” award recipients. Pictured, from left, is Kallie Davis, PHS junior Ashlyn, PHS junior Alexis, M.D. Williams sixth grader Aiden and M.D. Williams fifth grader Mimi.

