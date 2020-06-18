Farmers and Merchants Bank awards academic achievement scholarships to local students

POCAHONTAS – Farmers and Merchants Bank is delighted to announce its 2020 Academic Achievement awards winners. Two outstanding seniors at Pocahontas High School were each awarded $1,000 scholarships.

Student winners were selected based upon accomplishments in the areas of academics, leadership, community service, and extracurricular activities. This year’s recipients include Gary Jackson, Jr. who will attend University of Arkansas in the fall and plans to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon and Kate Sorg who plans to major in Biology at the University of Arkansas.

The scholarship program is a longstanding collaboration between the bank and the Pocahontas School District.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/