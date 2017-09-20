Earsa - Ripa

Dr. Daniel and Pennie Earsa of Pocahontas, announce the engagement of their daughter,

Selina Marie Earsa, to David Lee Ripa, both of Little Rock. David is the son of Dr. Randall and Pauline Garrett, of Chesapeake, Virginia. Selina graduated from Arkansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master of Arts in Sociology. She is employed as a Federal Officer for the U.S. District Court.

David graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Masters in Procurement (Hospital Management). David is employed as a healthcare executive for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. A wedding is planned for October. Invitation only.

