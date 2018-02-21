Donation to MDW Library

American Made General Store employee, Nita Chaisson is shown presenting a check for $1000 to Karen Johnson, librarian at MD Williams school. The donation will be used to purchase books for the history section of the MD Williams Library. AMGS will be a local retail store opening March 1st at 1100 Pace Road with plans to give 10% of it’s profits back to the local community and community projects.

