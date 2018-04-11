The Dino-Pal class at Black River Child Development Center would like to thank students from the Imboden Charter School who came and read Dr. Seuss books to the class. For more information regarding enrollment into our program call Sara Smith or Melissa Bravo at 892-7790 or you are welcome to stop by 1407 Patrick Drive. We are currently taking applications for Fall enrollment

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/