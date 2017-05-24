Dickson recipient of Rotary Scholarship

Tray Dickson, center, was in attendance at the May 17 Pocahontas Rotary Club to thank local Rotarians as a recipient of one-of-the six $1,000 local scholarships awarded by the club to area high school seniors. Dickson plans to attend UCA in Conway as a pre med major and become a surgeon and practice in a rural area such as Pocahontas.

