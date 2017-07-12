Magician Scott Davis performs for the kids at the Randolph County Library during last

Thursday’s Story Time Hour. Davis, who regularly performs at The Five Star Dinner Theater in downtown Hot Springs, Ark., has been seen in Magic Magazine and has opened for Comedian Jay Leno as well as performed at various showrooms in Las Vegas.

