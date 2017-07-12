Davis performs

Wed, 07/12/2017 - 2:24pm News Staff

Magician Scott Davis performs for the kids at the Randolph County Library during last

Thursday’s Story Time Hour. Davis, who regularly performs at The Five Star Dinner Theater in downtown Hot Springs, Ark., has been seen in Magic Magazine and has opened for Comedian Jay Leno as well as performed at various showrooms in Las Vegas.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/

The Star Herald

 

PO BOX 608

Pocahontas, AR. 72455

870.892.4451