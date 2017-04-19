BRTC Student builds cannon in Machine Class

“I planned to just build a cannon for my grandkids to shoot, but then the guys [in class] wanted more power,” said James Lee, a student in Machine Tool Technology at Black River Technical College.

What started as a class assignment grew as Lee thought of practical ways to use a cannon. However, when he shared his idea for the cannon with the class it soon grew into the largest cannon ever built in class. “We know it shoots over 240 yards. We lost track of the balls after that,” shares Lee. For this cannon he had to build a special tool to bore out the barrel. The base is build out of 7 different types of wood