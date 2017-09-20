BRTC Practical Nursing students attend ASBN in Little Rock

Twenty-six Practical Nursing students attended hearings held at the Arkansas State Board of Nursing (ASBN) in Little Rock on September 13th.

The mission of the ASBN is protect the public which includes enforcing the statutory laws within the Nurse Practice Act.

Students were excited to see BRTC’s Ramonda Housh leading the hearing proceedings. She currently serves as the President of the ASBN.

