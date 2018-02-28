The Bread of Life Mobile Food Pantry is a joint project of Harrisburg FUMC’s food pantry ministry and the Arkansas State University Wesley Foundation. This food pantry on wheels is sponsored by a grant from the United Methodist Foundation of Arkansas and by the Northeast District of the United Methodist Church.

The Mobile Pantry delivers to 5 campuses in Northeast Arkansas. ASU- Marked Tree, ASU-Newport, ASUN-Jonesboro, and Black River Technical College in Pocahontas and Paragould. Recently, volunteers from the First United Methodist Church of Pocahontas joined The Bread of Life Mobile Food Pantry to help serve a total of 115 students from both locations of BRTC.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V%20Rockwell%20PublishingID250/