Bennett recognized in WBC Coe Honors Program

(Walnut Ridge) – Malerie Bennett of Reyno, completed her first academic year as a Coe Honors Scholar at Williams Baptist College. WBC had 19 Coe Honors Scholars for the 2016-2017 academic year, including six students who graduated in this year’s commencement exercises. Bennett, a senior at Williams, is majoring in Elementary Education.

She is married to Colby Bennett, and she is the daughter of Stephanie Modisette of Reyno and Billy Counce of Melbourne, Ark.

