Akins Awarded the Foster and Foster Farms Scholarship

The Foster and Foster Farms Scholarship in memory of Jack and Amy Foster, a $250 scholarship offered to a BRTC agriculture student who is a Randolph County resident, has been awarded to Garrett Akins of Pocahontas in memory of Jack and Amy Foster.

Akins is a 2017 graduate of Pocahontas High School who is seeking an Associate of Science in Agriculture. He is the son of David and Heather Akins.

