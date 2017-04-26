4-H members attend Livestock Leadership Academy

LITTLE ROCK- The 2017 Livestock Leadership Academy was held March 23-25 at the Arkansas 4-H Center located in the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains just 10 miles west of Little Rock. Three local youth attended- Mason Reed, Morgan Sanders and Will Sparks from Randolph County.

Day one focused on leadership development with the academy participants experiencing the low ropes course offered through the ExCel program. The evening consisted of a Minute to Win It Tournament and bonfire. Day two focused on agriculture and its role legislatively.

