Redskins enjoy good week; collect two wins

By Brandon Smith

POCAHONTAS- The Redskins traveled to Melbourne Friday night to take on the Bearkatz where the ‘Skins would stomp them 57-35 before coming home to host the Hoxie Mustangs on Monday night defeating them 60-20. The 2-1 ‘Skins are continuously proving this season that when they’re on their game, they can hang with about any team. While the ‘Skins didn’t face the best competition Friday night with Melbourne, they showed many good things on the court as Austin Dalton led the way with 11 points and seven rebounds.