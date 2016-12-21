Lady Redskins win big over Melbourne, disciplined defense a key

By Brandon Smith

MELBOURNE- The Lady Redskins played both ends of the court very well Friday night in their 51-21 defeat of the Lady Bearkatz of Melbourne to put the ‘Skins at 10-3 on the season. Seniors Ashlyn Ellis and Kristen Wiseman both had big nights for the Redskins with Ellis leading the team with 15 points, three rebounds, four steals and one assist and Wiseman putting up 14 points with five rebounds and one block. Melbourne had a tough time with the overpowering Lady Redskin defense and would be held to only four points in the first quarter of play. Mikayla Kirk got things rolling for the ‘Skins with the shot inside followed by the baseline drive and bucket by Ellis to put the ‘Skins on top 4-0 at not even a minute in.