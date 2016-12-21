Perspective ...This and that

By Anita Murphy

From the news: The election vote is now official as the electoral college voters cast their votes on Monday. As expected, after all states votes were tabulated Donald Trump received 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton’s 227. Although protests were staged throughout the country, it had no effect on the outcome. Arkansas’ six electoral college votes went to Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence. The voting was held in the Old Supreme Court Room of the Arkansas State Capitol according to a release from Secretary of state Mark Martin. Several protesters also attended. *** A three-year old child was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Southwest Little Rock on Sunday. According to news reports, a woman had taken her two grandchildren Christmas shopping and had stopped for a stop sign when the motorist behind her honked at her to go on. It was raining at the time.