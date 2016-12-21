Harps Grocery on schedule for March 15 opening date

By Brandon Smith

POCAHONTAS- The construction of the new Harps grocery store on the corner of Highland and Thomasville was discussed in last Thursday’s monthly Chamber of Commerce meeting held at the old courthouse and, according to Chamber Executive Director Tim Scott, the store is still due to open on or around March 15 as long as January and February go as planned. “They’re actually already under-roof 90 percent so it looks like they’re going to be on target for a March 15 date,” stated Scott.