Robert Bosch Tool Company Donates $2,500 to BRTC Foundation
Wed, 12/21/2016 - 2:40pm News Staff
The Black River Technical College Foundation received a $2,500 donation from Robert Bosch Tool Company. The funds are to be used as needed in support of the students. Presenting the check to Karen Liebhaber were Bosch representatives Steve Engelken, Operations Manager, and Tracy Brock, Human Resources Manager.
