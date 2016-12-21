Electric cooperatives receive 173 megawatts of new wind capacity
Wed, 12/21/2016 - 2:35pm News Staff
Little Rock - Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation (AECC) has acquired access to 173 megawatts of additional wind capacity from the Drift Sand Wind and the Chisholm View II projects in Oklahoma that began commercial operations this month. The Drift Sand Wind Farm is located in Grady County, while the Chisholm View II Wind Farm is located in Grant and Garfield counties.
